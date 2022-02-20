iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,962 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.82% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $143,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,631,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 131,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 71,733 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,481.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,545 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $104.70 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.68.

