iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.77

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.77 and last traded at $39.77, with a volume of 5907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 547.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ishares

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.