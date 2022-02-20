iShares Premium Money Market ETF (CMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of CMR opened at C$50.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.00. iShares Premium Money Market ETF has a 52-week low of C$49.96 and a 52-week high of C$50.03.

