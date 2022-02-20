iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $264.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

