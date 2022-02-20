Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share by the bank on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by 73.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

ITUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.