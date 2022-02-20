Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Director Sells C$33,690.00 in Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$11.12 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.27 and a 1 year high of C$12.39. The firm has a market cap of C$13.43 billion and a PE ratio of -101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 23.01 and a quick ratio of 20.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.95.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.56.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.