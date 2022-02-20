J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

Shares of JILL opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. J.Jill has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $152.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.30 million. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J.Jill will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,932,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth about $1,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 68,779 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in J.Jill by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 44,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

