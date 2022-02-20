Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on JWEL shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

JWEL traded down C$0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.36. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$32.70 and a 1 year high of C$41.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

