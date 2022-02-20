Jeff Mcneil Sells 18,229 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $140.35 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.60 and a beta of 1.35.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.61.
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
