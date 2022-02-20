Jeff Mcneil Sells 18,229 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $140.35 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,350,000 after acquiring an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,902,000 after purchasing an additional 174,932 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.61.

