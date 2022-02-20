Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.08.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.64. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $71.99 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

