Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Kraft Heinz Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.26. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

