Jefferies Financial Group Increases Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target to $36.00

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SBLK. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.03. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $31.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.