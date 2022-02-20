Jefferies Financial Group Lowers NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $320.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NICE from $364.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $229.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a 52 week low of $211.25 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.49.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

