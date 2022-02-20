John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 903.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $44,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT opened at $131.49 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.