JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €22.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.02) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of EPA CA opened at €18.18 ($20.66) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.16. Carrefour has a 52-week low of €16.31 ($18.53) and a 52-week high of €23.68 ($26.91).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

