JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Target Price to $85.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.58.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $66.15 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $273,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 235.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,451 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 24.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,609 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.