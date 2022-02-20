Justin Coulombe Sells 3,804 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $59,418.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.36. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth $15,975,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth $10,553,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,459,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,871,000 after purchasing an additional 432,694 shares during the period. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth $2,961,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

