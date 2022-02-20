KARMA (KARMA) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $24.29 million and approximately $11.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004355 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00052024 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

