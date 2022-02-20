Katalyo Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $633,425.19 and approximately $65,312.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00044351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,647.08 or 0.06891724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,402.82 or 0.99982656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00051674 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.