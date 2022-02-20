KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires 300 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $45,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1,346.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $123.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.07.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

