KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires 436 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 28.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,500,000 after acquiring an additional 109,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.14.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $135.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.34. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.47 and a 1 year high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

