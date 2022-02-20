KB Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in GAP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in GAP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in GAP by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in GAP by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPS opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Gap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.82.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

