KB Financial Partners LLC Buys 737 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,278,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after purchasing an additional 906,205 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,335,000 after acquiring an additional 210,020 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,729 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAGS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.92.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.