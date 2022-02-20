KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases 417 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Global Payments by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $212,325. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $136.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.51.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

