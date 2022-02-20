Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF opened at $73.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.24. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $77.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.04.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,348 shares of company stock worth $5,283,810. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

