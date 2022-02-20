Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $568,000 Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in NiSource were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.19%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.