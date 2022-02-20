Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 64,762 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 980,012 shares of company stock worth $309,415,310 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $8.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.42. 75,992,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,076,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $591.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

