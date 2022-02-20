Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 107,583 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 107,583 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,000. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.6% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.5% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $7,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.83. The company had a trading volume of 20,296,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,414,518. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $225.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

