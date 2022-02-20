Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after acquiring an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,771,615,000 after acquiring an additional 360,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,336,999,000 after acquiring an additional 105,057 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,698,200,000 after acquiring an additional 547,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.58. 8,354,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,997,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.40. The firm has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

