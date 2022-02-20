Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 110 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in DaVita were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $115.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.45 and its 200 day moving average is $114.67. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

