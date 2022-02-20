Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Keyera stock opened at C$30.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$24.17 and a 52 week high of C$35.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. TD Securities decreased their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB raised Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.19.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

