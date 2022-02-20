Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.630-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.63-1.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.69.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $160.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.99 and its 200-day moving average is $180.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

