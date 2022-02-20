Killam Apartment REIT’s (KMP.UN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$26.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KMP.UN. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$27.00 price target for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.85.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$21.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 9.12. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$17.53 and a 52-week high of C$24.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

