Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given a $6.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.50 price target on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KGC. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

