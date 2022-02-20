Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target upped by Raymond James to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on K. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a C$11.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.05.

K stock opened at C$7.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.38. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$6.35 and a one year high of C$10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$132,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 983,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,490,090.20. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$482,017.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,508,028 shares in the company, valued at C$16,118,845.15.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

