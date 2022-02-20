Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kintara Therapeutics.
Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06.
Shares of KTRA stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 561,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 225,902 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,274 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
