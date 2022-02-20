Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given New $25.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,274,000 after purchasing an additional 61,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,610 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,126.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,946,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849,953 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,830,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,550 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

