Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 90.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,778 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,669,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at $734,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,875,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after buying an additional 94,241 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at $227,000.

EWU opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09.

