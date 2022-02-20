Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,244 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,314,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $31,621,495. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $482.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.49 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $572.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $521.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.09.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.