Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes $2.43 Million Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.12% of ArcBest as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ArcBest by 37.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,149,000 after buying an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,032,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.70.

In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,350. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $88.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.65. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.88.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.01%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

