KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target Raised to $26.00

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KNBE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. raised their price objective on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KnowBe4 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -178.80.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $264,025.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 26,136 shares of company stock worth $586,707 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in KnowBe4 by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in KnowBe4 by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,179 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth $3,564,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

