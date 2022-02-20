Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) & Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) Head to Head Comparison

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

78.1% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Triangle Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $896.20 million 2.16 -$411.59 million ($0.41) -10.44 Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triangle Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kosmos Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -14.95% -38.98% -3.39% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kosmos Energy and Triangle Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus price target of $4.86, suggesting a potential upside of 13.51%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of shale oil resources. Triangle Petroleum Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.