Kryptomon (KMON) Achieves Market Cap of $8.37 Million

Kryptomon (CURRENCY:KMON) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, Kryptomon has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kryptomon coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Kryptomon has a market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $617,461.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.01 or 0.06889392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,326.69 or 1.00055511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00049037 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00051511 BTC.

Kryptomon Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon . Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kryptomon Coin Trading

