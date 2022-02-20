Kuai Token (KT) Hits Market Cap of $1.77 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Kuai Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.77 million and $791,716.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00038206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00106435 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token (KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,467,289 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

