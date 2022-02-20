Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 254,100 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 32.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.32 million, a PE ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $85.62.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRUS shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

