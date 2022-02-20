Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.250-$21.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.07 billion-$15.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.67 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.34.

Shares of LH traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $264.47. 774,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.71. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $230.89 and a 1 year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

