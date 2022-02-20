Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Head to Head Survey

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 26.36% 11.30% 0.99% Landmark Bancorp 29.01% 13.64% 1.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Landmark Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $179.59 billion 1.21 $45.77 billion $2.79 4.37 Landmark Bancorp $62.09 million 2.18 $18.01 million $3.60 7.54

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landmark Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Landmark Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 1 0 0 0 1.00 Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landmark Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Landmark Bancorp beats Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and investment banking, fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, insurance, and other financial services. It operates approximately 16,197 domestic institutions and 426 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

