Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. Lands’ End has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.62.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $375.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,175,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,077,000 after purchasing an additional 297,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 573,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 53,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lands' End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

