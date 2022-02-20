Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. Lands’ End has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.62.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,175,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,077,000 after purchasing an additional 297,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 573,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 53,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.
About Lands’ End
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
