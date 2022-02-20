Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.60.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

LSTR opened at $153.17 on Friday. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $147.24 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,173,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,055,000 after buying an additional 51,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,797,000 after buying an additional 45,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,454,000 after buying an additional 43,001 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,049,000 after purchasing an additional 40,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Landstar System by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 250,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

