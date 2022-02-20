Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantronix designs, develops and markets products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. The company’s products connect these electronic devices to the Internet and/or intranets by using the infrastructure already in place to connect businesses and homes to the Internet, including fiber optic, Ethernet and wireless connections. Its primary products that connect electronic devices are its Device Servers and Multiport Device Servers. “

Get Lantronix alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.11.

LTRX stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.14 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,167 shares of company stock worth $4,999,849 in the last three months. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 7,801.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantronix (LTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.